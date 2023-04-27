NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -430.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

NYSE NXRT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.51. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2,024.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

