NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 5.5%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 324,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,449,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

