Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.60 and last traded at $47.60. 7,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 5,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.