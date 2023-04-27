Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMNNF opened at C$7.95 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 12 month low of C$7.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.