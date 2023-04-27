Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MMNNF opened at C$7.95 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 12 month low of C$7.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07.
Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile
