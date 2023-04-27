MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Down 96.1% in April

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the March 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,905. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Articles

