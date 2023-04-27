Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MC stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,380. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

