Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 8.0 %

MC traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,757 shares of company stock worth $15,829,128 in the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

