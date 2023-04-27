MOBLAND Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $161,239.27 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

