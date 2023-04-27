Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 328.6% in April

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
HIE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,150. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
