Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MEOH traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
