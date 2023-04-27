Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex Price Performance

MEOH traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Methanex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 184.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

