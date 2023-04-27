Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $285.00. The company traded as high as $241.23 and last traded at $238.80, with a volume of 26711523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.40.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.76.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

