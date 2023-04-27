Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MLSPF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

