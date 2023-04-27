Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 439,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 258.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Medtronic by 135.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 801,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,636,000 after buying an additional 460,726 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

