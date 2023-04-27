McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.00. 1,750,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,695. The firm has a market cap of $281.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

