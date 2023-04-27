Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Matador Resources Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Matador Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Matador Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.