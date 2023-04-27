Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.