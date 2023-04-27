Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $369.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

