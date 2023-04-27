MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Financial Survey

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 10.05% 27.89% 9.80% Jushi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 0.97 $13.47 million $0.03 12.75 Jushi $284.28 million 0.29 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares MariMed and Jushi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 122.28%. Jushi has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 504.12%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi is more favorable than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Jushi on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

