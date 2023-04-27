Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Shares Down 6.4%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Mace Security International Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Mace Security International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.