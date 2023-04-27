Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-4.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Lennox International Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $23.13 on Thursday, hitting $280.20. 924,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.80 and its 200 day moving average is $249.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $280.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

