La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Trading Down 2.4%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.65. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($41.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

