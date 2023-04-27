KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.75. 843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.24% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

