Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Plans $0.94 Annual Dividend

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.9387 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Koninklijke Philips has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.4 %

PHG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,205. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $26.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

