Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.53 million.

Shares of KN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 65.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

