Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.