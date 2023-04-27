KeyCorp Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE V opened at $228.15 on Monday. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.