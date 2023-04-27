Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after buying an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

