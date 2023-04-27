Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Insider Activity

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

