Kenneth J. Phelan Buys 20,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 10,422,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,038,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.