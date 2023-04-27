Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $192.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.47. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

