JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 21,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

JZR Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a market cap of C$17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JZR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

