JUNO Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and $175,280.48 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,602,193 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

