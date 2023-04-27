Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 16.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

