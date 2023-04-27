JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) to Issue GBX 1.05 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

LON:JARA opened at GBX 90.07 ($1.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.63. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 12 month low of GBX 80.60 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £197.62 million, a PE ratio of 451.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In related news, insider Chris Russell acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,097.79). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.