JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $11.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,681,000 after acquiring an additional 413,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,535,000 after acquiring an additional 577,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

