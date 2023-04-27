Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

4/19/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $168.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $183.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

