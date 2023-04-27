iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.50 on Monday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Featured Stories

