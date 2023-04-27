IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

IperionX Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Get IperionX alerts:

Institutional Trading of IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.31% of IperionX at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.