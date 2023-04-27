Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $41.00.

4/12/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $62.00.

4/5/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 6,383,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,037,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

