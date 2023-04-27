Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 1%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). 18,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 53,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.64).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

