Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TER opened at $93.33 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

