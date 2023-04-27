Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Sells $270,930.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Todd Koning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $332,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $185,565.60.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 43.36% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

