Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires $32,590.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
National Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %
NKSH opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.78.
Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
