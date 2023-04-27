Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires $32,590.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

NKSH opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bankshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading

