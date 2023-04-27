Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.75

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 71745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

