Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.42). Approximately 1,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 37,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.44).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £16.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,036.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.59.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

