Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of Informa stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Informa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.55) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Informa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 816 ($10.19) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

