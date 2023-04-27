Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 3.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.80. 7,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 270,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Mizuho began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Immunocore Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunocore Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

