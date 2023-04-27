Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 3.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.80. 7,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 270,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Mizuho began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
