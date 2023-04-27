ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 2.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.51. 735,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,582,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 64.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

