Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $156.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

