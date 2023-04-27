Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.89.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $505.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

