Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $451,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 133,144 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

